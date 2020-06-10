Investors Catching Stocks American Outdoor Brands Corporation(NASDAQ:AOBC): Blueprint Medicines Corporation(NASDAQ:BPMC)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Outdoor Brands Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Outdoor Brands Corporation as 211.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Outdoor Brands Corporation is 209.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 213.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 175.73 Million.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Blueprint Medicines Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.35/share and a High Estimate of $-2.03/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BPMC to be -2.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.81%. For the next 5 years, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expecting Growth of 19.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Blueprint Medicines Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.48 and Average Volume (3 months) is 782.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -46.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -65.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -77.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Blueprint Medicines Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.18%, where Monthly Performance is 23.46%, Quarterly performance is 35.71%, 6 Months performance is -0.35% and yearly performance percentage is -15.86%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.13% and Monthly Volatility of 5.60%.