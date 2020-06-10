Earnings Analysis of Visa Inc.(NYSE:V): New York Community Bancorp, Inc.(NYSE:NYCB)

Visa Inc. (V) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. and for the current quarter 32 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.85/share and a High Estimate of $1.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Visa Inc. as 4.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Visa Inc. is 4.5 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.52 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.84 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for V to be -26.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.49%. For the next 5 years, Visa Inc. is expecting Growth of 14.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Visa Inc., where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 33.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 16.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Visa Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.7%, where Monthly Performance is 9.24%, Quarterly performance is 16.64%, 6 Months performance is 9.74% and yearly performance percentage is 17.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.60% and Monthly Volatility of 2.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. as 263.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is 252.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 278.67 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 239.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NYCB to be -5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.53%. For the next 5 years, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.49% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New York Community Bancorp, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.03%, where Monthly Performance is 15.54%, Quarterly performance is 4.95%, 6 Months performance is -2.39% and yearly performance percentage is 13.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.36% and Monthly Volatility of 3.98%.