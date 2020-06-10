Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Ralph Lauren Corporation(NYSE:RL): Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company(NASDAQ:WLTW)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) will report its next earnings on May 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -70%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ralph Lauren Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ralph Lauren Corporation as 628.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ralph Lauren Corporation is 430.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 814 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.42 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RL to be -183.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.86%. For the next 5 years, Ralph Lauren Corporation is expecting Growth of 119.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.01% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ralph Lauren Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.82 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.34.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ralph Lauren Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.66%, where Monthly Performance is 28.52%, Quarterly performance is -4.98%, 6 Months performance is -19.45% and yearly performance percentage is -18.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.47% and Monthly Volatility of 5.19%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.63/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.35/share and a High Estimate of $1.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company as 2.05 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is 1.94 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WLTW to be -9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.29%. For the next 5 years, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expecting Growth of 5.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.77%, where Monthly Performance is 5.63%, Quarterly performance is 10.44%, 6 Months performance is 5.21% and yearly performance percentage is 9.17%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.03%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.12% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.