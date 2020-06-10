Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Charter Communications, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHTR): Triton International Limited(NYSE:TRTN)

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.86/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.73/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.87/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -31.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Charter Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 23 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.15/share and a High Estimate of $3.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Charter Communications, Inc. as 11.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Charter Communications, Inc. is 11.37 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.76 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.35 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CHTR to be 105%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65.52%. For the next 5 years, Charter Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 71.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 50.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Charter Communications, Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 65.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 29.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Charter Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.17%, where Monthly Performance is 5.08%, Quarterly performance is 16.66%, 6 Months performance is 15.64% and yearly performance percentage is 37.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 11.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.46% and Monthly Volatility of 2.47%.

Triton International Limited (TRTN) will report its next earnings on Apr 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Triton International Limited and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.62/share and a High Estimate of $0.89/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Triton International Limited as 309 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Triton International Limited is 307.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 311.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 338.57 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Triton International Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 481.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Triton International Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.16%, where Monthly Performance is 10.2%, Quarterly performance is 17.06%, 6 Months performance is -11.32% and yearly performance percentage is 6.68%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.70% and Monthly Volatility of 3.96%.