Analysts showing optimistic trends for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation(NYSE:VAC): International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE:IBM)

Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.71/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.79/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.93/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation as 418.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation is 220 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 600 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for VAC to be -143.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -73.1%. For the next 5 years, Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation is expecting Growth of 81.91% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -56.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.69 and Average Volume (3 months) is 726.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1860.89 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marriot Vacations Worldwide Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.01%, where Monthly Performance is 31.35%, Quarterly performance is 20.7%, 6 Months performance is -15.78% and yearly performance percentage is 11.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.69% and Monthly Volatility of 6.45%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) will report its next earnings on Apr 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.47/share and a High Estimate of $2.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for International Business Machines Corporation as 17.62 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for International Business Machines Corporation is 15.86 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.11 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 19.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IBM to be -32.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.61%. For the next 5 years, International Business Machines Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.53% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -11.87% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on International Business Machines Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.22 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.94.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 47.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, International Business Machines Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.7%, where Monthly Performance is 11.98%, Quarterly performance is 15.23%, 6 Months performance is 2.91% and yearly performance percentage is 1.83%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.85% and Monthly Volatility of 2.21%.