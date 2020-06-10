Analysts showing optimistic trends for American Homes 4 Rent(NYSE:AMH): Mosaic Company (The)(NYSE:MOS)

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for American Homes 4 Rent and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent as 282.66 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for American Homes 4 Rent is 273.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 294.99 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 281.86 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMH to be -10.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.14%. For the next 5 years, American Homes 4 Rent is expecting Growth of 6.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 93.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 126.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, American Homes 4 Rent currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.19%, where Monthly Performance is 10.6%, Quarterly performance is 0.76%, 6 Months performance is 6.07% and yearly performance percentage is 12.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 6.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.08% and Monthly Volatility of 3.62%.

Mosaic Company (The) (MOS) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Mosaic Company (The) and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Mosaic Company (The) as 1.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Mosaic Company (The) is 1.63 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.1 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.18 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MOS to be -150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 12.5%. For the next 5 years, Mosaic Company (The) is expecting Growth of 936% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -73.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Mosaic Company (The), where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -14.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Mosaic Company (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.65%, where Monthly Performance is 34.95%, Quarterly performance is 25.67%, 6 Months performance is -19.25% and yearly performance percentage is -32.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.81% and Monthly Volatility of 5.74%.