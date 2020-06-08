What are analysts Suggestions on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.(NASDAQ:COLL): Colgate-Palmolive Company(NYSE:CL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -97.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. as 74.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is 70.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 78.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for COLL to be 240%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 294.44%. For the next 5 years, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. is expecting Growth of 61.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 335.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 506.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.69.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -24%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.39%, where Monthly Performance is 6.75%, Quarterly performance is -9.63%, 6 Months performance is -5.12% and yearly performance percentage is 81.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.77% and Monthly Volatility of 7.10%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) will report its next earnings on May 01 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.69/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.6/share and a High Estimate of $0.78/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive Company as 3.78 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company is 3.69 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.87 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.87 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CL to be -4.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.63%. For the next 5 years, Colgate-Palmolive Company is expecting Growth of 5.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive Company, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.11 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.27.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Colgate-Palmolive Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.86%, where Monthly Performance is 1.77%, Quarterly performance is -2.2%, 6 Months performance is 5.13% and yearly performance percentage is -1.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.84% and Monthly Volatility of 2.17%.