Revenue Estimates Analysis of Northern Trust Corporation(NASDAQ:NTRS): Laureate Education, Inc.(NASDAQ:LAUR)

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Northern Trust Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.33/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.17/share and a High Estimate of $1.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Northern Trust Corporation as 1.46 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Northern Trust Corporation is 1.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.51 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NTRS to be -25.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -22.49%. For the next 5 years, Northern Trust Corporation is expecting Growth of 3.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -19.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Northern Trust Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.72 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.9.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Northern Trust Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.09%, where Monthly Performance is 20.41%, Quarterly performance is 8.76%, 6 Months performance is -16.46% and yearly performance percentage is 0.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.

Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.92/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 204.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Laureate Education, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Laureate Education, Inc. as 799.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Laureate Education, Inc. is 760 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 855 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LAUR to be 10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 192.31%. For the next 5 years, Laureate Education, Inc. is expecting Growth of -42.41% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -65.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Laureate Education, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Laureate Education, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.22%, where Monthly Performance is 15.16%, Quarterly performance is -40.18%, 6 Months performance is -33.12% and yearly performance percentage is -35.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.85% and Monthly Volatility of 6.57%.