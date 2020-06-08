Revenue Estimates Analysis of NIC Inc.(NASDAQ:EGOV): Altimmune, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALT)

NIC Inc. (EGOV) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NIC Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NIC Inc. as 92.65 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NIC Inc. is 86.15 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 97.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 91.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EGOV to be -28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 4.76%. For the next 5 years, NIC Inc. is expecting Growth of 19.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NIC Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 535.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.85 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NIC Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.1%, where Monthly Performance is 3.05%, Quarterly performance is 36.66%, 6 Months performance is 9.9% and yearly performance percentage is 53.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 10.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.35% and Monthly Volatility of 3.86%.

Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) will report its next earnings on May 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Altimmune, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.52/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.52/share and a High Estimate of $-0.52/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. as 500 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Altimmune, Inc. is 500 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 500 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.63 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ALT to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -188.89%. For the next 5 years, Altimmune, Inc. is expecting Growth of -6.08% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -84.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Altimmune, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -39.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -46.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -47%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Altimmune, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.7%, where Monthly Performance is 140.45%, Quarterly performance is 124.04%, 6 Months performance is 251.16% and yearly performance percentage is 209.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 299.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.12% and Monthly Volatility of 16.50%.