Revenue Estimates Analysis of Entergy Corporation(NYSE:ETR): Packaging Corporation of America(NYSE:PKG)

Entergy Corporation (ETR) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.92/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Entergy Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.01/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Entergy Corporation as 2.66 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Entergy Corporation is 2.45 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.91 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.67 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ETR to be -4.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.38%. For the next 5 years, Entergy Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Entergy Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.76 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Entergy Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.79%, where Monthly Performance is 4.63%, Quarterly performance is -20.58%, 6 Months performance is -13.42% and yearly performance percentage is 0.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.39% and Monthly Volatility of 2.69%.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) will report its next earnings on Apr 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.28/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 23%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Packaging Corporation of America and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.1/share and a High Estimate of $1.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Packaging Corporation of America as 1.64 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Packaging Corporation of America is 1.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.69 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PKG to be -36.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28.65%. For the next 5 years, Packaging Corporation of America is expecting Growth of -1.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.91 and Average Volume (3 months) is 925.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.83 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Packaging Corporation of America currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.81%, where Monthly Performance is 16.21%, Quarterly performance is 19.36%, 6 Months performance is -1.91% and yearly performance percentage is 14.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.33% and Monthly Volatility of 3.11%.