Revenue Estimates Analysis of Baxter International Inc.(NYSE:BAX): Adesto Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:IOTS)

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Baxter International Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.63/share and a High Estimate of $0.84/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Baxter International Inc. as 2.86 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Baxter International Inc. is 2.8 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.9 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.84 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Baxter International Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 58 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Baxter International Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.49%, where Monthly Performance is -0.12%, Quarterly performance is 1.12%, 6 Months performance is 9.41% and yearly performance percentage is 15.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.90% and Monthly Volatility of 2.41%.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (IOTS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1300%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Adesto Technologies Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Adesto Technologies Corporation as 31.09 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Adesto Technologies Corporation is 28 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 34.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 28.11 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Adesto Technologies Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 656.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -45.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Adesto Technologies Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.5%, where Monthly Performance is 0.34%, Quarterly performance is -1.65%, 6 Months performance is 72.79% and yearly performance percentage is 50.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.92% and Monthly Volatility of 0.87%.