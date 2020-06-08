Investors Catching Stocks PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)(NYSE:PNM): Performance Food Group Company(NYSE:PFGC)

PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) (PNM) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) as 223.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) is 223.33 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 223.33 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 330.23 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.), where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 755.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 74.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.79%, where Monthly Performance is 4.5%, Quarterly performance is -21.64%, 6 Months performance is -16.43% and yearly performance percentage is -17.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.07% and Monthly Volatility of 3.56%.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 163.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Performance Food Group Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.61/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Performance Food Group Company as 4.92 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Performance Food Group Company is 4.51 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.14 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.9 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PFGC to be -101.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -98%. For the next 5 years, Performance Food Group Company is expecting Growth of -31.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Performance Food Group Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.47 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.63 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 28.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Performance Food Group Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.16%, where Monthly Performance is 16.79%, Quarterly performance is -28.53%, 6 Months performance is -39.1% and yearly performance percentage is -29.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.24% and Monthly Volatility of 6.87%.