Investors Catching Stocks Eagle Materials Inc(NYSE:EXP): Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(NYSE:BRK-B)

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) will report its next earnings on May 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 45.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eagle Materials Inc and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.96/share and a High Estimate of $1.23/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EXP to be -2.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.17%. For the next 5 years, Eagle Materials Inc is expecting Growth of 22.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eagle Materials Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 488.88 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 99.7 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eagle Materials Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.24%, where Monthly Performance is 24.16%, Quarterly performance is -10.37%, 6 Months performance is -19.09% and yearly performance percentage is -18.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.11% and Monthly Volatility of 5.14%.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.41/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.1/share and a High Estimate of $2.8/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. as 60.5 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is 60.5 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 60.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 73.65 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRK-B to be -16%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.76%. For the next 5 years, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.09% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 8.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0.03 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.75%, where Monthly Performance is 9.1%, Quarterly performance is -8.09%, 6 Months performance is -11.94% and yearly performance percentage is -5.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.57% and Monthly Volatility of 1.67%.