Earnings Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust(NYSE:LXP): Astec Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:ASTE)

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lexington Realty Trust and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust as 80.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lexington Realty Trust is 77.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 82.71 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 80.14 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LXP to be -5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10%. For the next 5 years, Lexington Realty Trust is expecting Growth of -0.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -6.25% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lexington Realty Trust, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 87.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lexington Realty Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.71%, where Monthly Performance is 3.71%, Quarterly performance is -7.18%, 6 Months performance is -5.74% and yearly performance percentage is 10.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.37% and Monthly Volatility of 3.36%.

Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 52.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Astec Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.44/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ASTE to be -66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -141.18%. For the next 5 years, Astec Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 34.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.84% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Astec Industries, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 171.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 35.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 28.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Astec Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.92%, where Monthly Performance is 19.16%, Quarterly performance is 19.23%, 6 Months performance is 20.25% and yearly performance percentage is 50.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 7.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.91% and Monthly Volatility of 4.59%.