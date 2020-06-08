Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Owens Corning Inc(NYSE:OC): SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.(NYSE:SITE)

Owens Corning Inc (OC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Owens Corning Inc and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Owens Corning Inc as 1.45 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Owens Corning Inc is 1.35 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OC to be -98.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.85%. For the next 5 years, Owens Corning Inc is expecting Growth of 50.96% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -45.59% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Owens Corning Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.82 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Owens Corning Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.8%, where Monthly Performance is 32.72%, Quarterly performance is 5.63%, 6 Months performance is -15.08% and yearly performance percentage is 7.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 4.54%.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 38.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1/share and a High Estimate of $1.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. as 697.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is 662.97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 728.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 752.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SITE to be -13.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.28%. For the next 5 years, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is expecting Growth of 22.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -17.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 495.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 55.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 57.78.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.67%, where Monthly Performance is 19.25%, Quarterly performance is 4.29%, 6 Months performance is 24.61% and yearly performance percentage is 62.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.29% and Monthly Volatility of 4.45%.