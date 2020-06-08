Comprehensive Stock Analysis of 58.com Inc.(NYSE:WUBA): ABIOMED, Inc.(NASDAQ:ABMD)

58.com Inc. (WUBA) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $4.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.8/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $3.83/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 478.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 58.com Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.27/share and a High Estimate of $0.08/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on 58.com Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 838.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.54 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 21.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, 58.com Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.69%, where Monthly Performance is -2.58%, Quarterly performance is -5.37%, 6 Months performance is -18.15% and yearly performance percentage is -9.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -22.4%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.02% and Monthly Volatility of 2.20%.

ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ABIOMED, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.29/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABMD to be -79%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.89%. For the next 5 years, ABIOMED, Inc. is expecting Growth of 42.98% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -31.22% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 663.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 53.3 and Forward P/E ratio of 48.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ABIOMED, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.58%, where Monthly Performance is 26.74%, Quarterly performance is 52.75%, 6 Months performance is 23.47% and yearly performance percentage is -12.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 38.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.79%.