Analysts showing optimistic trends for Kinder Morgan, Inc.(NYSE:KMI): GNC Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:GNC)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) will report its next earnings on Apr 22 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. as 2.9 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kinder Morgan, Inc. is 2.67 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.06 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.21 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMI to be -45.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.36%. For the next 5 years, Kinder Morgan, Inc. is expecting Growth of -20.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kinder Morgan, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 19.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 27.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.07.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kinder Morgan, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.24%, where Monthly Performance is 8.56%, Quarterly performance is -17.61%, 6 Months performance is -15.25% and yearly performance percentage is -20.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.04% and Monthly Volatility of 2.68%.

GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) will report its next earnings on May 11 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.19/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -316.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GNC Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.15/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GNC Holdings, Inc. as 138.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GNC Holdings, Inc. is 138.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 138.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 534 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GNC to be -215.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -350%. For the next 5 years, GNC Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 97.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1204% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GNC Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 100.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GNC Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.34%, where Monthly Performance is 32.45%, Quarterly performance is -55.42%, 6 Months performance is -75.58% and yearly performance percentage is -52.99%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -74.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.11% and Monthly Volatility of 14.95%.