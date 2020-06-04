What do Analysts Say about Brookline Bancorp, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRKL): Ferro Corporation(NYSE:FOE)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.44/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. as 65.76 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is 62.93 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.82 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 63.13 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRKL to be -40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -24.14%. For the next 5 years, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is expecting Growth of 60.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brookline Bancorp, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 457.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.47 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brookline Bancorp, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.32%, where Monthly Performance is 7.51%, Quarterly performance is -30.13%, 6 Months performance is -37.74% and yearly performance percentage is -34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -39.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.56% and Monthly Volatility of 5.10%.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) will report its next earnings on May 12 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 116.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ferro Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.14/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FOE to be -71.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -60%. For the next 5 years, Ferro Corporation is expecting Growth of 42.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ferro Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 944.97 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.09 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.37.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ferro Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.77%, where Monthly Performance is 41.08%, Quarterly performance is 13.14%, 6 Months performance is -12.16% and yearly performance percentage is -13.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.03% and Monthly Volatility of 5.56%.