what are Analysts report about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company(NASDAQ:HMHC): Asanko Gold Inc.(NYSE:AKG)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.79/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.98/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -250.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.46/share and a High Estimate of $-0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company as 349.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is 317.43 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 371.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 400.01 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HMHC to be -2800%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.36%. For the next 5 years, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is expecting Growth of 63.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -140.15% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -17.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -84.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.5%, where Monthly Performance is 26.28%, Quarterly performance is -63.07%, 6 Months performance is -67.06% and yearly performance percentage is -65.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -68.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.48% and Monthly Volatility of 16.01%.

