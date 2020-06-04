Revenue Estimates Analysis of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.(NYSE:FCAU): GW Pharmaceuticals Plc(NASDAQ:GWPH)

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.33/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.36/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1200%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.45/share and a High Estimate of $-1.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as 16.42 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is 11.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 20.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 29.87 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FCAU to be -453.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -16.67%. For the next 5 years, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. is expecting Growth of 246.85% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -124.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.22%, where Monthly Performance is 18.43%, Quarterly performance is -20.6%, 6 Months performance is -33.27% and yearly performance percentage is -26.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -33.08%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.48% and Monthly Volatility of 2.79%.

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.85/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.61/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 71.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.65/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.77/share and a High Estimate of $-0.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc as 119.68 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is 112.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 129 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 47.05 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GWPH to be -123.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -45.83%. For the next 5 years, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc is expecting Growth of 264.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -825% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 486.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 124.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.64%, where Monthly Performance is 23.29%, Quarterly performance is 24.91%, 6 Months performance is 26.91% and yearly performance percentage is -29.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.08% and Monthly Volatility of 4.61%.