Earnings Analysis of Everbridge, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVBG): Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:SRPT)

Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Everbridge, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Everbridge, Inc. as 63 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Everbridge, Inc. is 62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 63.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 48.41 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EVBG to be -200%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 150%. For the next 5 years, Everbridge, Inc. is expecting Growth of 129.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Everbridge, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 712.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1708.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -29.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -7.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Everbridge, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.72%, where Monthly Performance is 30.24%, Quarterly performance is 31.27%, 6 Months performance is 67.56% and yearly performance percentage is 86.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 83.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.15% and Monthly Volatility of 6.60%.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.88/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.65/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 87.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2/share and a High Estimate of $-1.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 20 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. as 119.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is 93.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 137.17 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 94.67 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SRPT to be 53.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0.59%. For the next 5 years, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 33.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 41.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 963.37 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -31.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -64.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -47.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.17%, where Monthly Performance is 25.94%, Quarterly performance is 25.05%, 6 Months performance is 37.01% and yearly performance percentage is 25.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 15.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 4.92%.