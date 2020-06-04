Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Proofpoint, Inc.(NASDAQ:PFPT): Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras(NYSE:PBR)

Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.38/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 40.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Proofpoint, Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.35/share and a High Estimate of $0.47/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 23 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Proofpoint, Inc. as 253.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Proofpoint, Inc. is 251.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 255.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 214.44 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PFPT to be -22%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -30.61%. For the next 5 years, Proofpoint, Inc. is expecting Growth of 40.37% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.82% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Proofpoint, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 656.45 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 57.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -8.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -31%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -9.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Proofpoint, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.12%, where Monthly Performance is -1.25%, Quarterly performance is 2.77%, 6 Months performance is -1.68% and yearly performance percentage is 6.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.29% and Monthly Volatility of 3.96%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.38/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -21.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras as 16.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras is 15.1 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.54 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 21.14 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 37.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.06.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.86%, where Monthly Performance is 34.1%, Quarterly performance is -28.87%, 6 Months performance is -40.46% and yearly performance percentage is -40.85%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.94% and Monthly Volatility of 4.64%.