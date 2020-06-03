What do Analysts suggest for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY): Brookfield Asset Management Inc(NYSE:BAM)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for VAALCO Energy, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on VAALCO Energy, Inc. , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 312.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, VAALCO Energy, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.22%, where Monthly Performance is 9.76%, Quarterly performance is -50.25%, 6 Months performance is -46.98% and yearly performance percentage is -35.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -56.3%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.03% and Monthly Volatility of 7.30%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) will report its next earnings on May 14 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.45/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.65/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -144.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brookfield Asset Management Inc and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.53/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.44/share and a High Estimate of $0.61/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brookfield Asset Management Inc as 18.77 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brookfield Asset Management Inc is 18.77 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 18.77 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 16.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BAM to be 75%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -36.07%. For the next 5 years, Brookfield Asset Management Inc is expecting Growth of 5.23% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management Inc, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 36.04 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brookfield Asset Management Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.43%, where Monthly Performance is 0.12%, Quarterly performance is -19.29%, 6 Months performance is -15.59% and yearly performance percentage is 6.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.01% and Monthly Volatility of 3.25%.