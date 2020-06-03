What are analysts Suggestions on Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:OXBR): Iron Mountain Incorporated(NYSE:IRM)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.43%, where Monthly Performance is 21.27%, Quarterly performance is -20.94%, 6 Months performance is 20.59% and yearly performance percentage is -15.29%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 37.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.26% and Monthly Volatility of 9.55%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 50%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Iron Mountain Incorporated and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated as 933.06 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Iron Mountain Incorporated is 875.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 973.34 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IRM to be -22.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -27.42%. For the next 5 years, Iron Mountain Incorporated is expecting Growth of 14.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Iron Mountain Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.49 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Iron Mountain Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.48%, where Monthly Performance is 13.18%, Quarterly performance is -14.96%, 6 Months performance is -16.84% and yearly performance percentage is -14.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.50% and Monthly Volatility of 3.32%.