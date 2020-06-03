Revenue Estimates Analysis of Vista Outdoor Inc.(NYSE:VSTO): Zscaler, Inc.(NASDAQ:ZS)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.11/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 83.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Vista Outdoor Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. as 403.91 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Vista Outdoor Inc. is 378.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 469.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 463.93 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Vista Outdoor Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.39.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -34.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -98.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -44.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Vista Outdoor Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23.89%, where Monthly Performance is 16.46%, Quarterly performance is 60.5%, 6 Months performance is 38.41% and yearly performance percentage is 47.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 53.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.67% and Monthly Volatility of 9.42%.

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) will report its next earnings on May 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zscaler, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zscaler, Inc. as 118.13 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zscaler, Inc. is 114.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 119.59 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 86.11 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZS to be -100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 66.67%. For the next 5 years, Zscaler, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zscaler, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.7 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 399.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zscaler, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 38.75%, where Monthly Performance is 58.82%, Quarterly performance is 106.84%, 6 Months performance is 103.66% and yearly performance percentage is 58.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 128.32%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.16% and Monthly Volatility of 5.71%.