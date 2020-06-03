Revenue Estimates Analysis of Shopify Inc.(NYSE:SHOP): LSC Communications, Inc.(NYSE:LKSD)

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.19/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 205.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Shopify Inc. and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.28/share and a High Estimate of $0.27/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 26 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Shopify Inc. as 501.67 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Shopify Inc. is 469 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 550.21 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 361.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SHOP to be -114.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -92.31%. For the next 5 years, Shopify Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.39% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 70% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Shopify Inc., where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 8 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1229.5.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -4.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Shopify Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.51%, where Monthly Performance is 27.03%, Quarterly performance is 63.44%, 6 Months performance is 131.48% and yearly performance percentage is 194.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 96.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.74% and Monthly Volatility of 5.77%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LSC Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LSC Communications, Inc. as 726.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LSC Communications, Inc. is 726.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 726.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 845 Million.