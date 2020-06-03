Research Report for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation(NASDAQ:SIMO): Alamos Gold Inc.(NYSE:AGI)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.8/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 19.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.75/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.63/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation as 139.07 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is 135.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 145 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 94.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIMO to be 46.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.39%. For the next 5 years, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.55% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 405.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.47%, where Monthly Performance is 8.13%, Quarterly performance is 23%, 6 Months performance is 1.76% and yearly performance percentage is 18.79%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -11.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.28% and Monthly Volatility of 4.67%.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Alamos Gold Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. as 147.86 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. is 129 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 155.66 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.2 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Alamos Gold Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 45.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Alamos Gold Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.13%, where Monthly Performance is -7.14%, Quarterly performance is 27.04%, 6 Months performance is 37.57% and yearly performance percentage is 49.71%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 29.57%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.26% and Monthly Volatility of 5.27%.