Price Target Analysis of Teekay Tankers Ltd.(NYSE:TNK): Sunoco LP(NYSE:SUN)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) will report its next earnings on May 21 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.38/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.67/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.4/share and a High Estimate of $2.9/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Teekay Tankers Ltd. as 255.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 188.62 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 361.65 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 99.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TNK to be 875%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 512.5%. For the next 5 years, Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expecting Growth of -36.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 440.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Teekay Tankers Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.1 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.72.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Teekay Tankers Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.49%, where Monthly Performance is -12.54%, Quarterly performance is 6.6%, 6 Months performance is -13.65% and yearly performance percentage is 80.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.91%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.69% and Monthly Volatility of 8.78%.

Sunoco LP (SUN) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.78/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-2.55/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -331.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sunoco LP and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sunoco LP as 2.63 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sunoco LP is 1.36 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.49 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.47 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUN to be 27.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 17.54%. For the next 5 years, Sunoco LP is expecting Growth of 99.06% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sunoco LP, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 983.73 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sunoco LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.93%, where Monthly Performance is 8.65%, Quarterly performance is -5.99%, 6 Months performance is -15.35% and yearly performance percentage is -13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.82%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.33% and Monthly Volatility of 5.04%.