Investors Catching Stocks Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:INO): Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CATB)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -18.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $-0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 2.59 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 300 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 136 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for INO to be 40%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 40.74%. For the next 5 years, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 18.38% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.36 and Average Volume (3 months) is 43.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -61.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -178.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -137.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.83%, where Monthly Performance is 39.49%, Quarterly performance is 92.48%, 6 Months performance is 469.05% and yearly performance percentage is 505.06%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 334.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.72% and Monthly Volatility of 10.52%.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) will report its next earnings on May 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -22%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.43/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.45/share and a High Estimate of $-0.41/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CATB to be 30.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 19.64%. For the next 5 years, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.64% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 24.26% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 159.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -58.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -66%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.22%, where Monthly Performance is 19%, Quarterly performance is 28.23%, 6 Months performance is 13.96% and yearly performance percentage is -3.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 9.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.42% and Monthly Volatility of 6.65%.