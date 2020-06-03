Analysts Recommendations Canadian Solar Inc.(NASDAQ:CSIQ): Pioneer Natural Resources Company(NYSE:PXD)

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) will report its next earnings on May 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.84/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.98/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 114%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Canadian Solar Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.19/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Canadian Solar Inc. as 658.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. is 638 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 667.04 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSIQ to be -93.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.15%. For the next 5 years, Canadian Solar Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.82% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 22.37% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Canadian Solar Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.92 and Average Volume (3 months) is 856.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.45 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Canadian Solar Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.41%, where Monthly Performance is 7.35%, Quarterly performance is -12%, 6 Months performance is 12.54% and yearly performance percentage is -7.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.29% and Monthly Volatility of 4.91%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company and for the current quarter 26 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Company as 695.36 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is 461 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 867.63 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.2 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PXD to be -110%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -96.98%. For the next 5 years, Pioneer Natural Resources Company is expecting Growth of 24.11% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -84.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources Company, where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.67 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.19 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.91 and Forward P/E ratio of 49.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pioneer Natural Resources Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.6%, where Monthly Performance is 15.97%, Quarterly performance is -19.89%, 6 Months performance is -24.78% and yearly performance percentage is -32.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -36.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.92% and Monthly Volatility of 4.86%.