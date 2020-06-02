Worth Watching Stock: SK Telecom Co., Ltd.(NYSE:SKM): Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.(NASDAQ:FOX)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on SK Telecom Co., Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1 and Average Volume (3 months) is 485.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, SK Telecom Co., Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.43%, where Monthly Performance is 5.02%, Quarterly performance is 2.92%, 6 Months performance is -12.88% and yearly performance percentage is -13.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.07%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.69% and Monthly Volatility of 1.75%.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.49/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. as 7.84 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is 7.84 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.84 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.42 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.56 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.47%, where Monthly Performance is 14.01%, Quarterly performance is -8.34%, 6 Months performance is -16.81% and yearly performance percentage is -16.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -19.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.02% and Monthly Volatility of 3.87%.