Research Report for Waste Management, Inc.(NYSE:WM): Grupo Supervielle S.A.(NYSE:SUPV)

Waste Management, Inc. (WM) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.93/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.89/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Waste Management, Inc. and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.55/share and a High Estimate of $0.98/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. as 3.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Waste Management, Inc. is 2.75 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.74 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.95 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WM to be -28.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.49%. For the next 5 years, Waste Management, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.63% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Waste Management, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 26.88 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Waste Management, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.17%, where Monthly Performance is 5.99%, Quarterly performance is -9.42%, 6 Months performance is -6.14% and yearly performance percentage is -3.05%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.68% and Monthly Volatility of 2.34%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.17/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Grupo Supervielle S.A. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Grupo Supervielle S.A. as 117.73 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 117.73 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 117.73 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 123.47 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SUPV to be -70%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 114.29%. For the next 5 years, Grupo Supervielle S.A. is expecting Growth of 9.9% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -18.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Grupo Supervielle S.A., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.35 and Average Volume (3 months) is 675.4 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Grupo Supervielle S.A. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.16%, where Monthly Performance is 27.22%, Quarterly performance is -22.66%, 6 Months performance is -28.57% and yearly performance percentage is -63.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -41.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.27% and Monthly Volatility of 13.03%.