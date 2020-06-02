Notable Stock Analysts Ratings: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.(NYSE:TDS): Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:BOOT)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.59/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.41/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 43.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.42/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. as 1.19 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is 1.12 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TDS to be 28.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 73.33%. For the next 5 years, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of -8.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 44.66% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 988.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 18.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.36%, where Monthly Performance is 6.47%, Quarterly performance is 0.38%, 6 Months performance is -11.52% and yearly performance percentage is -27.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.85%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.18% and Monthly Volatility of 4.58%.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) will report its next earnings on May 20 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -14.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. as 136.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is 116 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 152.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 179.97 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BOOT to be -146.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.33%. For the next 5 years, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 50.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.23 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 13.55 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.79.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.06%, where Monthly Performance is 20.31%, Quarterly performance is -25.59%, 6 Months performance is -45.15% and yearly performance percentage is -15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -50.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.62% and Monthly Volatility of 8.68%.