Earnings Analysis of ResMed Inc.(NYSE:RMD): Bottomline Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:EPAY)

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.29/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.25/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 24%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ResMed Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.75/share and a High Estimate of $1.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ResMed Inc. as 732.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ResMed Inc. is 660 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 788.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 704.96 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RMD to be 1.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.38%. For the next 5 years, ResMed Inc. is expecting Growth of 0.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ResMed Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 3 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 883.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 45.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 35.13.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 12%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ResMed Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.14%, where Monthly Performance is 3.73%, Quarterly performance is -4.52%, 6 Months performance is 6.82% and yearly performance percentage is 41.18%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.90% and Monthly Volatility of 3.51%.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.27/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.32/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. as 110.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bottomline Technologies, Inc. is 107.64 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 119.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 108.24 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EPAY to be -8.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Bottomline Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.6% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -7.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bottomline Technologies, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.31 and Average Volume (3 months) is 334.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 39.82.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bottomline Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.73%, where Monthly Performance is 28.18%, Quarterly performance is 20.37%, 6 Months performance is 6% and yearly performance percentage is 22.16%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.61% and Monthly Volatility of 5.34%.