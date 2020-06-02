Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Chubb Limited(NYSE:CB): Kornit Digital Ltd.(NASDAQ:KRNT)

Chubb Limited (CB) will report its next earnings on Apr 21 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Chubb Limited and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.94/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $2.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Chubb Limited as 7.79 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Chubb Limited is 7.46 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 8.19 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.76 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CB to be -25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -8.89%. For the next 5 years, Chubb Limited is expecting Growth of 8.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Chubb Limited, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.41 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 14.93 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Chubb Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.19%, where Monthly Performance is 10.69%, Quarterly performance is -21.24%, 6 Months performance is -21.38% and yearly performance percentage is -18.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.78% and Monthly Volatility of 3.66%.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) will report its next earnings on May 19 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -144.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kornit Digital Ltd. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.01/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kornit Digital Ltd. as 30.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kornit Digital Ltd. is 24 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 35.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 46.04 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRNT to be -212.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 33.33%. For the next 5 years, Kornit Digital Ltd. is expecting Growth of 4000% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -104.08% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kornit Digital Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 440.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 1261.58 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.18.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kornit Digital Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.12%, where Monthly Performance is 44.51%, Quarterly performance is 14.39%, 6 Months performance is 39.97% and yearly performance percentage is 68.98%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 40.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.11% and Monthly Volatility of 6.48%.