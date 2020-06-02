Analysts Recommendations Applied Materials, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAT): Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc.(NYSE:KW)

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.94/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Applied Materials, Inc. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.95/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.87/share and a High Estimate of $1.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 21 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Applied Materials, Inc. as 4.17 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Applied Materials, Inc. is 3.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 4.28 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.56 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMAT to be 28.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 27.5%. For the next 5 years, Applied Materials, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 25.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Applied Materials, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.5 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.01.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 14.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 34.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Applied Materials, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.38%, where Monthly Performance is 12.09%, Quarterly performance is -7.44%, 6 Months performance is -4.47% and yearly performance percentage is 43.93%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.83% and Monthly Volatility of 4.02%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.04/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -75%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.13/share and a High Estimate of $-0.05/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. as 125.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. is 104.78 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 150.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 157 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 647.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.27 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.76%, where Monthly Performance is 1.63%, Quarterly performance is -30.93%, 6 Months performance is -36.48% and yearly performance percentage is -30.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.51% and Monthly Volatility of 4.91%.