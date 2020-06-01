Worth Watching Stocks AxoGen, Inc.(NASDAQ:AXGN): Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.(NYSE:SKT)

AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AxoGen, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.25/share and a High Estimate of $-0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AxoGen, Inc. as 26.19 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AxoGen, Inc. is 24.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 27.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 23.29 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AXGN to be -240%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -200%. For the next 5 years, AxoGen, Inc. is expecting Growth of 48.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -80.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AxoGen, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 584.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -18.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -21%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -23.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AxoGen, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 20.05%, where Monthly Performance is -4.15%, Quarterly performance is -21.65%, 6 Months performance is -43.08% and yearly performance percentage is -54.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.17% and Monthly Volatility of 8.29%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.35/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -159.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. as 112.08 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is 109 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 114.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 122.1 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.83 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.55.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.97%, where Monthly Performance is -20.65%, Quarterly performance is -48.66%, 6 Months performance is -59.35% and yearly performance percentage is -63.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.70% and Monthly Volatility of 9.02%.