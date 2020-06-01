What do Analysts Say about New Relic, Inc.(NYSE:NEWR): Trinity Industries, Inc.(NYSE:TRN)

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for New Relic, Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0.06/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for New Relic, Inc. as 153.48 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for New Relic, Inc. is 149.97 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 157.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 132.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NEWR to be -79%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -79.17%. For the next 5 years, New Relic, Inc. is expecting Growth of 112.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -71.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on New Relic, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 146.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -23.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, New Relic, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.78%, where Monthly Performance is 23.64%, Quarterly performance is 17.58%, 6 Months performance is -3.08% and yearly performance percentage is -35.01%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.20% and Monthly Volatility of 4.57%.

Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.36/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.23/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 946.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trinity Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.39/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. as 535.14 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trinity Industries, Inc. is 412.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 634.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 736 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRN to be -72.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -89.74%. For the next 5 years, Trinity Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 59.18% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -61.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trinity Industries, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.8.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trinity Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.2%, where Monthly Performance is 10.64%, Quarterly performance is -1.87%, 6 Months performance is -6.07% and yearly performance percentage is 1.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.84%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.32% and Monthly Volatility of 4.69%.