What are analysts Suggestions on BlackRock, Inc.(NYSE:BLK): Donaldson Company, Inc.(NYSE:DCI)

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $6.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $6.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for BlackRock, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $6.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $5.57/share and a High Estimate of $6.69/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. as 3.39 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for BlackRock, Inc. is 3.32 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.51 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.52 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BLK to be -4.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.69%. For the next 5 years, BlackRock, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.95% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on BlackRock, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.86.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, BlackRock, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.96%, where Monthly Performance is 3.37%, Quarterly performance is 14.17%, 6 Months performance is 7.69% and yearly performance percentage is 23.92%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.16%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.31% and Monthly Volatility of 2.91%.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) will report its next earnings on Jun 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.5/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Donaldson Company, Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.42/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DCI to be -34.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.62%. For the next 5 years, Donaldson Company, Inc. is expecting Growth of 3.7% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -21.72% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Donaldson Company, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 639.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.78 and Forward P/E ratio of 25.61.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 19.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Donaldson Company, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.09%, where Monthly Performance is 5.23%, Quarterly performance is 5.26%, 6 Months performance is -15.15% and yearly performance percentage is -0.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.65%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.66% and Monthly Volatility of 3.13%.