what are Analysts report about Zix Corporation(NASDAQ:ZIXI): Citrix Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:CTXS)

Zix Corporation (ZIXI) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zix Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zix Corporation as 52.03 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zix Corporation is 51 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 52.51 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 27.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZIXI to be 27.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 15.38%. For the next 5 years, Zix Corporation is expecting Growth of 7.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 133.33% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.87 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.87.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -44.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zix Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.91%, where Monthly Performance is 18.94%, Quarterly performance is -14.72%, 6 Months performance is -9.25% and yearly performance percentage is -26.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.88%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.99% and Monthly Volatility of 8.13%.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.73/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.56/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 47.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Citrix Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.19/share and a High Estimate of $1.39/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Citrix Systems, Inc. as 774.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Citrix Systems, Inc. is 761 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 824 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 771.83 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CTXS to be 1.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -21.71%. For the next 5 years, Citrix Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.32% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -1.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Citrix Systems, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.08.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 163.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 44.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Citrix Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.33%, where Monthly Performance is 5.82%, Quarterly performance is 43.26%, 6 Months performance is 29.96% and yearly performance percentage is 56.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 33.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.95% and Monthly Volatility of 3.13%.