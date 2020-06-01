What are Analysts report about XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA): TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc.(NYSE:TRTX)

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA) will report its next earnings on Mar 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-2.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for XpresSpa Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for XpresSpa Group, Inc. as 11.53 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for XpresSpa Group, Inc. is 12.58 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 140 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on XpresSpa Group, Inc. , where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 29.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -63.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4327.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, XpresSpa Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 60.54%, where Monthly Performance is 59.62%, Quarterly performance is 8.44%, 6 Months performance is 22.17% and yearly performance percentage is -58.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 22.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 25.52% and Monthly Volatility of 14.98%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (TRTX) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.44/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.44/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.41/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. as 42.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is 41.56 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 43 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 37.23 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRTX to be -46.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -46.67%. For the next 5 years, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is expecting Growth of 174.76% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -178.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.27 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.24%, where Monthly Performance is -9.52%, Quarterly performance is -61.45%, 6 Months performance is -63.23% and yearly performance percentage is -61.67%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.71% and Monthly Volatility of 9.08%.