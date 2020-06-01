Revenue Estimates Analysis of Portland General Electric Company(NYSE:POR): Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation(NYSE:LGF-B)

Portland General Electric Company (POR) will report its next earnings on Apr 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.91/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.9/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Portland General Electric Company and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.16/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Portland General Electric Company as 456.95 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Portland General Electric Company is 423.73 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 489.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 460 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for POR to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -6.56%. For the next 5 years, Portland General Electric Company is expecting Growth of 5.25% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -0.42% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Portland General Electric Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.54 and Average Volume (3 months) is 918.55 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Portland General Electric Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.89%, where Monthly Performance is -2.02%, Quarterly performance is -13.42%, 6 Months performance is -15.32% and yearly performance percentage is -9.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.56%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.83% and Monthly Volatility of 3.35%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (LGF-B) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.37/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -740%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation as 958.81 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation is 893 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.02 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 913.7 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 75.3.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.23%, where Monthly Performance is 8.82%, Quarterly performance is 1.76%, 6 Months performance is -13.84% and yearly performance percentage is -42.39%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.17%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.78% and Monthly Volatility of 6.41%.