Revenue Estimates Analysis of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:MDC): Tupperware Brands Corporation(NYSE:TUP)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.42/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.15/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.59/share and a High Estimate of $0.83/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. as 730.01 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is 715.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 750.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 603.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MDC to be -4.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.25%. For the next 5 years, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 10.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -20.7% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.77 and Average Volume (3 months) is 757.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.37 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.73%, where Monthly Performance is 11.74%, Quarterly performance is -13.6%, 6 Months performance is -15.07% and yearly performance percentage is 7.12%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -10.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.81% and Monthly Volatility of 5.75%.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.47/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -83.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Tupperware Brands Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Tupperware Brands Corporation as 414 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation is 414 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 414 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 491.6 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Tupperware Brands Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.82 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.62.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Tupperware Brands Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.95%, where Monthly Performance is 11.76%, Quarterly performance is 13.33%, 6 Months performance is -61.36% and yearly performance percentage is -83.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -62.35%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.86% and Monthly Volatility of 12.45%.