Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Penn National Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:PENN): Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:PIRS)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 89.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Penn National Gaming, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.5/share and a High Estimate of $0.67/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. as 1.28 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Penn National Gaming, Inc. is 1.11 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.39 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.28 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PENN to be -604.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -297.37%. For the next 5 years, Penn National Gaming, Inc. is expecting Growth of 98.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -2400% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Penn National Gaming, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.08 and Average Volume (3 months) is 13.83 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -34.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Penn National Gaming, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 10.66%, where Monthly Performance is 76.3%, Quarterly performance is 10.96%, 6 Months performance is 43.65% and yearly performance percentage is 66.13%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.33% and Monthly Volatility of 12.19%.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) will report its next earnings on Mar 23. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 78.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 8.84 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 6.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 14.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 7.56 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PIRS to be 25%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -300%. For the next 5 years, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of -15% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.07% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 466.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -16.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -61%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -52.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.38%, where Monthly Performance is 26.76%, Quarterly performance is 15.76%, 6 Months performance is -7.22% and yearly performance percentage is -18.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -0.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.75% and Monthly Volatility of 9.90%.