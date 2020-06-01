Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust(NYSE:PEB): Extreme Networks, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXTR)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 60%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.11/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust as 267.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 234.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 285.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 367.17 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PEB to be -145.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -118.18%. For the next 5 years, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expecting Growth of 391.24% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -115.21% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.78 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 3.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.32%, where Monthly Performance is 13.83%, Quarterly performance is -32.41%, 6 Months performance is -47.42% and yearly performance percentage is -51.44%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.39% and Monthly Volatility of 8.78%.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Extreme Networks, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.14/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Extreme Networks, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -12.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -177.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Extreme Networks, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.85%, where Monthly Performance is -9.34%, Quarterly performance is -34.39%, 6 Months performance is -52.17% and yearly performance percentage is -42.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.35% and Monthly Volatility of 7.24%.