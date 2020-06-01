Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CCO): Bruker Corporation(NASDAQ:BRKR)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) will report its next earnings on May 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $-0.11/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. as 552.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is 527 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 589.27 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 587.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CCO to be -1100%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40%. For the next 5 years, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 33.21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -59.09% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 15.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.16%, where Monthly Performance is 0.79%, Quarterly performance is -53.34%, 6 Months performance is -61.21% and yearly performance percentage is -81.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -66.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.85% and Monthly Volatility of 12.11%.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -10.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bruker Corporation and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.23/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.1/share and a High Estimate of $0.3/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 13 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bruker Corporation as 444.4 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bruker Corporation is 401.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 480.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 461.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BRKR to be -87.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.26%. For the next 5 years, Bruker Corporation is expecting Growth of 44.35% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -26.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bruker Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.57 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.01 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.13 and Forward P/E ratio of 26.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bruker Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.24%, where Monthly Performance is 8.72%, Quarterly performance is -0.64%, 6 Months performance is -14.9% and yearly performance percentage is 4.36%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.38% and Monthly Volatility of 4.59%.