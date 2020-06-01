Analysts showing optimistic trends for Marathon Patent Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:MARA): Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company(NASDAQ:WLTW)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) will report its next earnings on May 14. The company reported the earnings of $-1.6/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-2.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.64/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 28.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. as 163 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is 5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 43 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -58.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -117.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -88.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.27%, where Monthly Performance is 46.14%, Quarterly performance is -18.58%, 6 Months performance is -47.76% and yearly performance percentage is -76.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.57% and Monthly Volatility of 18.78%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.74/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.35/share and a High Estimate of $2.04/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company as 2.12 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is 1.94 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.23 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.05 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WLTW to be -9.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.29%. For the next 5 years, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company is expecting Growth of 5.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.46% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.7 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.37%, where Monthly Performance is 15.77%, Quarterly performance is 7.21%, 6 Months performance is 4.15% and yearly performance percentage is 14.19%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0.48%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.14% and Monthly Volatility of 2.84%.