Analysts showing optimistic trends for Home Depot, Inc. (The)(NYSE:HD): LivePerson, Inc.(NASDAQ:LPSN)

Home Depot, Inc. (The) (HD) will report its next earnings on May 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Home Depot, Inc. (The) and for the current quarter 25 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.95/share and a High Estimate of $2.42/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HD to be -0.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.58%. For the next 5 years, Home Depot, Inc. (The) is expecting Growth of 11.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Home Depot, Inc. (The), where 6 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.29 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.63.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 20.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -496.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 43.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Home Depot, Inc. (The) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.16%, where Monthly Performance is 12.02%, Quarterly performance is 14.07%, 6 Months performance is 12.56% and yearly performance percentage is 30.04%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.41% and Monthly Volatility of 2.63%.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for LivePerson, Inc. and for the current quarter 15 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.29/share and a High Estimate of $-0.13/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. as 77.09 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for LivePerson, Inc. is 72.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 78.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 66.4 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LPSN to be 45%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 68.18%. For the next 5 years, LivePerson, Inc. is expecting Growth of 58.93% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 36.99% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on LivePerson, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -22.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -71.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -27.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, LivePerson, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.41%, where Monthly Performance is 51.99%, Quarterly performance is 41.53%, 6 Months performance is -4.1% and yearly performance percentage is 33.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 1.22%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.22% and Monthly Volatility of 6.97%.