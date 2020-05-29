What do Analysts Say about Jaguar Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:JAGX): Camping World Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CWH)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX) will report its next earnings on May 15 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.76/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -61.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.06/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Jaguar Health, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 773.26 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -126.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -775.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -208%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Jaguar Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -16.3%, where Monthly Performance is -10.06%, Quarterly performance is -28.97%, 6 Months performance is -30.57% and yearly performance percentage is -96.57%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -47.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.80% and Monthly Volatility of 10.30%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.24/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -45.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Camping World Holdings, Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.06/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.34/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Camping World Holdings, Inc. as 997.96 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Camping World Holdings, Inc. is 901.36 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.09 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.06 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CWH to be -51.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -50%. For the next 5 years, Camping World Holdings, Inc. is expecting Growth of 190.86% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 193.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Camping World Holdings, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.66.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 548.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Camping World Holdings, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.88%, where Monthly Performance is 123.63%, Quarterly performance is 53.83%, 6 Months performance is 73.38% and yearly performance percentage is 99.46%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 42.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.83% and Monthly Volatility of 11.53%.