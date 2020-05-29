what are Analysts report about Norfolk Souther Corporation(NYSE:NSC): Unilever PLC(NYSE:UL)

Norfolk Souther Corporation (NSC) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.58/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.25/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.33/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 14.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Norfolk Souther Corporation and for the current quarter 24 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.93/share and a High Estimate of $2.41/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Norfolk Souther Corporation as 2.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Norfolk Souther Corporation is 1.94 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.5 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.92 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NSC to be -38.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -14.73%. For the next 5 years, Norfolk Souther Corporation is expecting Growth of 18.48% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -13.64% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Norfolk Souther Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.98 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Norfolk Souther Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.8%, where Monthly Performance is 5.64%, Quarterly performance is -2.18%, 6 Months performance is -8.47% and yearly performance percentage is -7.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -7.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.69% and Monthly Volatility of 3.19%.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Unilever PLC, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.86 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.11.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Unilever PLC currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.24%, where Monthly Performance is 5.18%, Quarterly performance is -2.08%, 6 Months performance is -8.48% and yearly performance percentage is -12.37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.61% and Monthly Volatility of 1.56%.